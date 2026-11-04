Compass Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2DR6K / ISIN: GB00BD6K4575
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04.11.2026 05:31:01
Compass Pathways: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, COMPASS (NASDAQ:CMPS) announced that it will complete its rolling New Drug Application (NDA), a formal request for commercial marketing approval, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within two weeks. The company is positioning its lead synthetic psilocybin candidate, COMP360, for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), a severe condition where patients do not respond to standard antidepressants, targeting an estimated 4 million patients in the United States. Long-term investors must evaluate whether the business can execute its commercial infrastructure efficiently while protecting its balance sheet. Three things management said stand out.
COMPASS is preparing for the potential commercial launch of COMP360 by leveraging existing interventional psychiatry clinics across the United States. Interventional psychiatrists show high enthusiasm for adopting the therapy once approved.
Existing therapies for treatment-resistant depression require frequent patient visits or daily administration, creating friction for patients and caregivers. COMP360 delivers fast-acting relief while requiring only periodic dosing over the course of a full year.
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03.11.26
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19.10.26
|Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|FTSE 100-Papier Compass Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Compass Group-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Compass Group plc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Compass Group plc
|31,02
|1,77%
|COMPASS Pathways PLC (spons. ADRs)
|7,65
|0,00%
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