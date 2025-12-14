Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
14.12.2025 19:57:00
Could Buying Netflix Today Set You Up for Life?
Once upon a time, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shifted into second gear. The company dominated video rentals by then, essentially driving incumbents such as Blockbuster and Movie Gallery out of business. Digital video streams had been a free bonus for Netflix subscribers since 2007, but it was time to convert that free feature into a separate moneymaking business.With 14 years of hindsight, it's easy to say that the streaming focus was the right idea. Netflix is a global media giant today, powered by an almost perfectly global digital video service. But this future wasn't obvious in 2011, and Netflix's management sure didn't handle the strategy switch perfectly. The Qwikster debacle drove share prices as much as 59% lower in less than three months.If you had the foresight to buy more Netflix stock in that deep dip, you'd have some massive gains by now. The handful of shares I added at the end of October are up by 7,836% as of Dec. 11, 2025. It's a shame I didn't have $13,000 of investable cash to spare at the time -- that would have been worth more than a million dollars by now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25