Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
18.11.2025 10:30:00
Could Investing $10,000 in Coca-Cola Make You a Millionaire?
With its more than 200 drink brands that can cater to any consumer taste, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a dominant force in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink industry. Having been founded in 1886, the company today has a presence in more than 200 countries and territories. And 2.2 billion servings of its products are consumed every single day. These stats are phenomenal, underscoring the leading position the business has. It's clear that Coca-Cola needs no introduction. But could investing $10,000 in this beverage stock make you a millionaire one day?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
