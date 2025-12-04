CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
|
04.12.2025 10:16:00
CrowdStrike Reports Strong Results. But Shares Are Overvalued.
Earlier this week, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported fiscal third-quarter results that reinforced why the stock has been one of 2025's standout cybersecurity names. Revenue growth accelerated as key customer metrics improved following a turbulent period tied to last year's high-profile platform outage.The cloud-native cybersecurity specialist, best known for its Falcon platform that protects endpoints and cloud workloads, continued to benefit from customers consolidating multiple tools with one vendor. Management also highlighted mounting demand for its AI (artificial intelligence)-driven security capabilities.But the growth stock's soaring price has created a problem for new investors. The valuation is at a level that already bakes in years of robust growth and high profitability. Sure, the business keeps delivering. But the expectations may be too high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
