Figma Aktie
WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052
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09.10.2026 00:33:34
CrowdStrike vs. Figma: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a cybersecurity powerhouse and a design collaboration leader requires balancing rapid growth against valuation. Investors must weigh the long term scale of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) against the emerging market power of Figma (NYSE:FIG).
CrowdStrike dominates the endpoint protection market through its unified Falcon platform, which simplifies security for large enterprises. Figma has transformed how global product teams design software by enabling real-time collaboration. Both companies occupy critical niches in the software space, but they offer distinct growth trajectories and risk profiles for investors.
CrowdStrike provides its cloud-native Falcon platform to protect enterprise environments from cyber threats, positioning itself as a leader among tech stocks. The company uses thirty-four different cloud modules to cover everything from identity protection to threat intelligence. It serves a broad base of government and enterprise clients globally, although recent system configuration issues have caused some customers to defer purchases. To maintain loyalty, management introduced incentive programs including subscription discounts and extensions.
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Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
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08.10.26
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|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt (finanzen.at)
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|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Figma
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|244,25
|4,16%
|Figma
|20,00
|-0,99%
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