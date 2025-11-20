CTS EVENTIM appoints William Willms as new Chief Financial Officer



Hamburg, 20 November 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe's leading ticketing and live entertainment provider and number two worldwide, has appointed William Willms, a proven finance and transformation expert and long-standing CFO of Lufthansa Technik AG, as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 January 2026. He succeeds Holger Hohrein, who, as previously announced, will leave the company at the end of the year.

William Willms, who holds a doctorate in law, brings more than two decades of international leadership experience in finance, strategy and transformation functions. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer at Lufthansa Technik AG, where his responsibilities included accounting and finance, risk management, legal affairs, auditing and compliance, as well as IT and digitalisation. During his time as CFO, Lufthansa Technik achieved record results in recent years and successfully implemented a comprehensive growth and digitalisation programme.

Previously, William Willms was Executive Vice President Group Strategy and M&A at Deutsche Lufthansa AG and a member of the Group Executive Committee. In this role, he managed group-wide transformation initiatives, portfolio adjustments and the strategic development of the Lufthansa Group, and played a key role in government stabilisation measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other career milestones include senior positions at the Asian Development Bank in Manila, Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt and London, and various mandates in international joint ventures and boards of directors in Europe and Asia.

Dr. Bernd Kundrun, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, CTS EVENTIM: “I am pleased that we have been able to win William Willms as CFO for CTS EVENTIM. His extensive expertise and strategic know-how will strengthen the dynamic development of the company and create important conditions for driving forward the future growth of CTS EVENTIM. With his many years of experience, he is an excellent addition to the management team.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “On behalf of the entire Executive Board, I warmly welcome William and look forward to working with him in the future. His expertise in M&A projects, his successes in transformation processes, and his deep understanding of complex corporate structures will further strengthen our international growth agenda. Together with him, we will set important new impulses for the future development of our company.”

William Willms, designated CFO, CTS EVENTIM: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Klaus for their trust and am excited to support CTS Eventim as CFO going forward. The company has an impressive international positioning, a strong technological base, and clear growth ambitions. Together with my colleagues on the Executive Board and my future team, I will work to further drive this development and continue to strengthen the financial and operational foundations for long-term success.”

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries.

PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de