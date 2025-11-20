EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM: Profitable growth in the third quarter

EQS-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

CTS EVENTIM: Profitable growth in the third quarter (news with additional features)



20.11.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CTS EVENTIM: Profitable growth in the third quarter

The Group’s adjusted EBITDA rises by 13.8%, revenue climbs by 3.5% – despite non-recurring positive effects in the prior-year period.

The adjusted EBITDA margin in the Ticketing segment increases yet again, reaching 43.1% in the third quarter against a backdrop of revenue growth.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “Our performance in the third quarter illustrates once again that we are not only growing but also creating long-term value. In doing so, we are benefitting from continually modernising our technological infrastructure, significantly optimising our processes and making progress with the integration of our acquisitions.”

Munich, 20 November 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe’s leading provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, ranked number two in the world, generated further profitable growth in the third quarter – despite the challenging economic conditions in Germany. Both revenue and earnings went up year on year, even though the results for the third quarter of 2024 had been boosted by temporary factors.

Profitability improved in the third quarter of 2025: The EBITDA margin was higher than in the prior-year period, even without adjusting for the ongoing integration effects for the ticketing and live entertainment companies acquired in 2024. Growing synergies and concerted efforts to manage costs throughout the Group were further contributory factors. The financial result in the third quarter was positive and thus improved year on year. In the first nine months of the year, financial result and expenses continued to be affected by the development in the first two quarters.

Group

In the third quarter of 2025, consolidated revenue increased by 3.5% year on year to EUR 854.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose at a faster rate, surging by 13.8% to EUR 137.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 16.1% (previous year: 14.6%).

In the first three quarters of 2025, revenue advanced by 6.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 2.148 billion. Adjusted EBITDA swelled by 4.7% to EUR 337.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin came to 15.7% (previous year: 15.9%).

Ticketing

The Ticketing segment maintained its growth trajectory even though the third quarter of 2024 had been boosted by non-recurring revenue, for example in connection with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenue in the Ticketing segment went up by 2.1% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 211.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the period July to September climbed by 8.1% compared with the third quarter of 2024, reaching EUR 91.0 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin came to 43.1% (previous year: 40.7%).

In the period January to September 2025, revenue in the Ticketing segment rose by 11.0% year on year to EUR 626.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 7.1% to EUR 257.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 41.1% (previous year: 42.6%).

Live Entertainment

The Live Entertainment segment significantly improved its profitability in the third quarter. Revenue increased by 5.5% and adjusted EBITDA by 27.0% compared with the prior-year period. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA in the first half of the year (-26.1%) was therefore almost entirely cancelled out in the nine-month period.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment rose year on year to EUR 663.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 46.3 million in the third quarter. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 7.0% (previous year: 5.8%).

In the first three quarters of 2025, the Live Entertainment segment’s revenue went up by 4.2% year on year to EUR 1.557 billion. Adjusted EBITDA came to EUR 80.0 million, which was almost at the level of the prior-year period. Thanks to a strong third quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2025 was 5.1% and thus only slightly lower than the figure for the corresponding period of 2024 of 5.5%.

Outlook

Given the robust growth achieved by both segments in the third quarter, the Executive Board is upholding the forecast published in the Annual Report 2024 for the Group for 2025 as a whole.

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries.

PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de