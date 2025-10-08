Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
08.10.2025 05:30:31
Dayforce Expands Microsoft Partnership To Embed AI Agents Into Everyday Workflows
(RTTNews) - Dayforce Inc. (DAY, DAY.TO) announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Dayforce AI Agents into daily workflows. Unlike traditional HCM providers that rely on fragmented modules and add-ons, Dayforce offers a unified platform built entirely with Microsoft technologies—including Azure, Power BI, Entra ID, Teams, and .NET.
This AI-driven integration enhances interoperability, accelerates innovation, and maximizes the value of Microsoft investments. Announced at Dayforce Discover, the update includes several new features designed to help organizations better plan, grow, and operate using the Dayforce AI-powered people platform.
Through integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio, personalized AI agents are now embedded directly into the Dayforce platform, streamlining HR, payroll, and IT functions into a single, seamless experience. These agents can securely access workforce data—from employee records to payroll insights—within the same workflow environment.
