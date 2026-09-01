Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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01.09.2026 22:28:12
Dell Technologies Inc Q2 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $4.133 billion, or $6.34 per share. This compares with $1.164 billion, or $1.70 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Dell Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.591 billion or $7.04 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 57.7% to $46.971 billion from $29.776 billion last year.
Dell Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $4.133 Bln. vs. $1.164 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.34 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $46.971 Bln vs. $29.776 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 49.0 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 25.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 192.0 B
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