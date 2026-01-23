NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

23.01.2026 08:00:00

Did Nvidia Just Say "Checkmate" to Tesla?

For the last three years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been predominantly displayed in digital environments. Large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT and Gemini have transformed the software landscape.But physical applications are also emerging. Autonomous systems, particularly self-driving cars, are among the most anticipated use cases in the physical AI landscape. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long expressed a vision to be the market leader in autonomous driving. However, the company faces some stiff competition.While you might think Tesla's biggest headwinds come from other automobile manufacturers, it's actually AI powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) that may pose to be the biggest threat. Let's dig into Nvidia's little-known autonomous driving business and unpack how the company may have just taken a direct blow to Tesla's future.
