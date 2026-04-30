Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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30.04.2026 03:37:00
Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Crypto: Does the Strategy Actually Work?
Trying to pick the perfect moment to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) isn't something you should be doing as an investment strategy. The odds of getting the timing right are simply too low to bother with.On the other hand, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), where you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals regardless of the asset's price, can be a great approach that sidesteps the timing problem. But does it actually work to grow your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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