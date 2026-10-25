Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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25.10.2026 23:10:02
Down 17%, Is Meta a Buy on the Dip?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is one of the major players in this artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Though the company's biggest source of income is advertising through its social media platforms, it has big AI dreams. Meta has spent billions of dollars on the build-out of its own data centers and just recently took a significant step toward the monetization of its investments -- the launch of its Muse personal AI agent and its Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full advanced models.
So, investors looking for AI stocks to buy may turn to Meta, and that's what they did from the start of this year through early September. But in recent times, that momentum has stalled, to be replaced by caution. The stock has slipped 17% from a peak last month amid general concerns among investors about spending on AI infrastructure. Some investors worry that an AI bubble has formed, and that any slowdown in the AI space could significantly hurt the biggest spenders.
Meanwhile, Meta's earnings continue to march higher, thanks to advertising growth and its solid social media business.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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23.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Is Zuckerberg being greedy? Let shareholders decide (Financial Times)
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22.10.26
|FirstFT: AI doubts fuel tech sell-off (Financial Times)
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22.10.26
|FirstFT: AI doubts fuel tech sell-off (Financial Times)
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22.10.26
|Meta-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Quartalszahlen übertreffen die Prognosen (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Meta sehr schwach - Investitionen schrecken ab (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|ROUNDUP 3: Meta-Chef setzt neue Aktienstruktur durch - Geschäfte laufen gut (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|574,50
|-0,57%
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