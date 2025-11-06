Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 09:41:00

Down 6% in 1 Week, Is This a Buy-the-Dip Moment for Microsoft Stock?

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have slipped since last week's earnings release. As of this writing, the stock is down about 6% from the Oct. 29 report, even though results topped expectations and cloud growth accelerated. Pullbacks like this (when shares fall even as the operating story looks impressive) deserve scrutiny.The software giant's latest report showed broad-based strength, led by cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) demand. And the dip came for a simple reason that isn't about demand at all: Investors balked at how much capital the company is plowing into AI capacity. But this raises the question: Why is Microsoft investing so aggressively? Perhaps it is because it sees evidence that its AI investments are yielding strong business results. And if that's the case, this may be an ideal time to buy the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

04.11.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.10.25 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.25 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
30.10.25 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 25 420,00 -2,00% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 431,65 -0,02% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich seitwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen