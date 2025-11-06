Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
06.11.2025 09:41:00
Down 6% in 1 Week, Is This a Buy-the-Dip Moment for Microsoft Stock?
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have slipped since last week's earnings release. As of this writing, the stock is down about 6% from the Oct. 29 report, even though results topped expectations and cloud growth accelerated. Pullbacks like this (when shares fall even as the operating story looks impressive) deserve scrutiny.The software giant's latest report showed broad-based strength, led by cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) demand. And the dip came for a simple reason that isn't about demand at all: Investors balked at how much capital the company is plowing into AI capacity. But this raises the question: Why is Microsoft investing so aggressively? Perhaps it is because it sees evidence that its AI investments are yielding strong business results. And if that's the case, this may be an ideal time to buy the stock.
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
