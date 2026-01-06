Elbit Systems Aktie
WKN: 904218 / ISIN: IL0010811243
|
06.01.2026 09:31:39
Elbit Systems Gets Contracts For Iron Fist Active Protection System
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) said it has been awarded new contracts, totaling $150 million, for its Iron Fist Active Protection System by BAE Systems Hägglunds for integration into CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles operated by European NATO member states. The Iron Fist APS is an advanced hard-kill active protection system designed to enhance the survivability and self-defense capabilities of armored platforms.
Yehuda Vered, General Manager Elbit Systems Land, said: "Elbit Systems' Iron Fist continues to strengthen its presence among Western armies, reflecting growing confidence in the system's capabilities across Europe and beyond. The results of our recent live-fire trials only reinforce this trust."
