Elbit Systems Aktie
WKN: 904218 / ISIN: IL0010811243
|
06.04.2026 14:55:32
Elbit To Supply PULS Rocket Artillery Systems To Hellenic Armed Forces
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced, further to its announcement from December 16, 2025, that as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense, it was awarded a contract worth approximately $750 million to supply Precise & Universal Launching System artillery rocket systems to the Hellenic Armed Forces. The contract will be performed over a period of 4 years.
Elbit will supply PULS launchers and a munition package which includes training rockets, operational precision guided rockets for various ranges and loitering munitions.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Elbit shares are up 2.7 percent to $913.00.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elbit Systems Ltd.
|
18.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite mittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
16.03.26
|Ausblick: Elbit Systems vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Elbit Systems Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elbit Systems Ltd.
|788,00
|2,80%