Emmi Aktie
WKN: 798263 / ISIN: CH0012829898
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25.06.2026 08:57:13
Emmi Group recognises outstanding sustainability projects
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Emmi Management AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Lucerne, 25 June 2026 – Emmi Sustainability Day provides Emmi employees around the world with a platform to share sustainability initiatives, exchange experiences and showcase successful projects. A total of 38 projects were submitted to this year's sustainability competition, of which three particularly effective initiatives were recognised. They demonstrate how sustainability can be translated into innovative solutions, added value for consumers and new market opportunities.
Responsibility has shaped the Emmi Group since it was founded in 1907. With future generations in mind, Emmi works with its stakeholders along the entire value chain to help shape the future. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company’s strategy. Emmi actively promotes solutions and initiatives that combine responsibility, innovation and business success, creating added value for people, animals and the environment. The three sustainability projects recognised by the internal expert jury are strong examples of this approach.
The new packaging solution for Emmi Caffè Latte took first place. It combines enjoyment and convenience for consumers with clear sustainability added value. By dispensing with the aluminium board and the PET sleeve, the cup is now fully recyclable.
Alongside the awarding of prizes for the sustainability projects, Prof. Johanna Gollnhofer from the University of St. Gallen also provided additional perspectives at the Emmi Sustainability Day. In her keynote speech, the expert in consumer research showed that sustainable products are successful if they primarily meet the needs of consumers and if sustainability is integrated into the product concept. Sustainability does not represent a reason to purchase for most consumers. Rather, it must be reflected in convincing products, relevant value propositions and tangible solutions.
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About Emmi
The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2353492
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353492 25.06.2026 CET/CEST
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