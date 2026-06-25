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WKN: 798263 / ISIN: CH0012829898

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25.06.2026 08:57:13

Emmi Group recognises outstanding sustainability projects

Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Emmi Group recognises outstanding sustainability projects

25.06.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST

Lucerne, 25 June 2026 – Emmi Sustainability Day provides Emmi employees around the world with a platform to share sustainability initiatives, exchange experiences and showcase successful projects. A total of 38 projects were submitted to this year's sustainability competition, of which three particularly effective initiatives were recognised. They demonstrate how sustainability can be translated into innovative solutions, added value for consumers and new market opportunities.

Responsibility has shaped the Emmi Group since it was founded in 1907. With future generations in mind, Emmi works with its stakeholders along the entire value chain to help shape the future. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company’s strategy. Emmi actively promotes solutions and initiatives that combine responsibility, innovation and business success, creating added value for people, animals and the environment. The three sustainability projects recognised by the internal expert jury are strong examples of this approach.


Initiatives by Emmi teams that make an impact

The new packaging solution for Emmi Caffè Latte took first place. It combines enjoyment and convenience for consumers with clear sustainability added value. By dispensing with the aluminium board and the PET sleeve, the cup is now fully recyclable.


The Emmi Desserts companies in France, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands came second. As part of their “better for you” approach and integrated sustainability strategy, they conducted a comprehensive assessment of their social, environmental and corporate responsibility. Following their initial B Corp certification in 2022, they were able to significantly increase their rating upon successful recertification in 2025. The internationally recognised certification reinforces credibility in the market and supports the acquisition of new customers.


The Brazilian subsidiary Laticínios Porto Alegre took third place. Together with local partners, the project team established a functioning circular solution for beverage packaging in a region lacking recycling infrastructure. At the same time, this pioneering achievement strengthens local communities by providing additional income opportunities.


Responsibility with added value for consumers

Alongside the awarding of prizes for the sustainability projects, Prof. Johanna Gollnhofer from the University of St. Gallen also provided additional perspectives at the Emmi Sustainability Day. In her keynote speech, the expert in consumer research showed that sustainable products are successful if they primarily meet the needs of consumers and if sustainability is integrated into the product concept. Sustainability does not represent a reason to purchase for most consumers. Rather, it must be reflected in convincing products, relevant value propositions and tangible solutions.


The award-winning projects are examples of how the Emmi Group is putting this approach into practice. They combine relevant solutions for consumers with a measurable impact on the environment and society, while contributing to the long-term competitiveness of the company.

Contacts

Media
Simone Burgener, Media Spokesperson & Senior Communications Manager | media@emmi.com

Investors and Analysts
Patrik Schwendimann, Head of Investor Relations | ir@emmi.com

About Emmi

The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.

Emmi thinks long term and acts with care towards people, animals, and nature. The company is committed to making sustainable dairy the norm, creates value in rural regions and helps strengthen family-owned structures. At the heart of its activities are people who take responsibility and shape the future together across generations.

The Emmi Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (EMMN) and is majority-owned by ZMP Invest AG, which represents approximately 2,800 dairy farmers. Through this structure, a significant portion of profits flows back to these milk suppliers in the form of dividends. The company operates 73 production sites in 13 countries and its products are available in about 90 markets. In 2025, approximately 12,800 employees generated sales of CHF 4.7 billion. For more than 100 years, Emmi has taken responsibility – and has the courage to keep innovating.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Emmi Management AG
Landenbergstrasse 1
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
E-mail: info@emmi.com
Internet: www.emmi.com
ISIN: CH0012829898
Valor: 1282989
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2353492

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353492  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

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