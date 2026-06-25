Emmi Group recognises outstanding sustainability projects

Responsibility has shaped the Emmi Group since it was founded in 1907. With future generations in mind, Emmi works with its stakeholders along the entire value chain to help shape the future. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company’s strategy. Emmi actively promotes solutions and initiatives that combine responsibility, innovation and business success, creating added value for people, animals and the environment. The three sustainability projects recognised by the internal expert jury are strong examples of this approach.



Initiatives by Emmi teams that make an impact

The new packaging solution for Emmi Caffè Latte took first place. It combines enjoyment and convenience for consumers with clear sustainability added value. By dispensing with the aluminium board and the PET sleeve, the cup is now fully recyclable.



The Emmi Desserts companies in France, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands came second. As part of their “better for you” approach and integrated sustainability strategy, they conducted a comprehensive assessment of their social, environmental and corporate responsibility. Following their initial B Corp certification in 2022, they were able to significantly increase their rating upon successful recertification in 2025. The internationally recognised certification reinforces credibility in the market and supports the acquisition of new customers.



The Brazilian subsidiary Laticínios Porto Alegre took third place. Together with local partners, the project team established a functioning circular solution for beverage packaging in a region lacking recycling infrastructure. At the same time, this pioneering achievement strengthens local communities by providing additional income opportunities.



Responsibility with added value for consumers

Alongside the awarding of prizes for the sustainability projects, Prof. Johanna Gollnhofer from the University of St. Gallen also provided additional perspectives at the Emmi Sustainability Day. In her keynote speech, the expert in consumer research showed that sustainable products are successful if they primarily meet the needs of consumers and if sustainability is integrated into the product concept. Sustainability does not represent a reason to purchase for most consumers. Rather, it must be reflected in convincing products, relevant value propositions and tangible solutions.



The award-winning projects are examples of how the Emmi Group is putting this approach into practice. They combine relevant solutions for consumers with a measurable impact on the environment and society, while contributing to the long-term competitiveness of the company.