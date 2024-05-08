08.05.2024 11:09:38

EQS-Adhoc: After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year

08-May-2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League late yesterday evening, Borussia Dortmund is now raising its earnings forecast, which was last raised on April 17, 2024 (see ad hoc disclosure of the same date), to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between EUR 40,000 thousand and EUR 50,000 thousand (previously EUR 33,000 thousand to EUR 45,000 thousand).

The above new forecast is subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Dortmund, den 8th May 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

08-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1898757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1898757  08-May-2024 CET/CEST

