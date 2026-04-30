EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027



30-Apr-2026 / 11:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc disclosure

pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027

Munich, April 30, 2026 – ATOSS Software SE announces that Andreas Obereder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), intends to transition from his executive board position to the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software SE effective at the turn of the year 2026/2027.

The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from the turn of the year 2026/2027. The transition is to be jointly prepared until the scheduled effective date.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy has been with ATOSS Software SE since 2020 and has held various leadership positions. In these roles, he has been responsible, among other things, for key developments in the areas of cloud transformation, AI & Product Strategy, and for the development of the company’s professional services business. In addition, he was deeply involved in numerous domestic and international successful sales projects of ATOSS Software SE.

For the period from the 2027 financial year onwards, the Executive Board of ATOSS Software SE is planned to consist of

Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy (CEO) and

Christof Leiber (CFO).

Following the planned change, Mr. Obereder will continue to stay actively involved in ATOSS and to bring in his entrepreneurial perspective rooted in the ATOSS vision in his future role as a member of the Supervisory Board.

The planned change in executive leadership has no impact on the company’s current strategy or on the most recently published forecast of ATOSS Software SE.