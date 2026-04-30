ATOSS Software Aktie

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WKN: 510440 / ISIN: DE0005104400

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30.04.2026 11:31:34

EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027

30-Apr-2026 / 11:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc disclosure

pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027

Munich, April 30, 2026 – ATOSS Software SE announces that Andreas Obereder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), intends to transition from his executive board position to the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software SE effective at the turn of the year 2026/2027.

The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from the turn of the year 2026/2027. The transition is to be jointly prepared until the scheduled effective date.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy has been with ATOSS Software SE since 2020 and has held various leadership positions. In these roles, he has been responsible, among other things, for key developments in the areas of cloud transformation, AI & Product Strategy, and for the development of the company’s professional services business. In addition, he was deeply involved in numerous domestic and international successful sales projects of ATOSS Software SE.

For the period from the 2027 financial year onwards, the Executive Board of ATOSS Software SE is planned to consist of

  • Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy (CEO) and
  • Christof Leiber (CFO).

Following the planned change, Mr. Obereder will continue to stay actively involved in ATOSS and to bring in his entrepreneurial perspective rooted in the ATOSS vision in his future role as a member of the Supervisory Board.

The planned change in executive leadership has no impact on the company’s current strategy or on the most recently published forecast of ATOSS Software SE.

Contact:
ATOSS Software SE
Christof Leiber / CFO
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0
Investor.relations@atoss.com

 



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319012

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2319012  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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