ATOSS Software Aktie
WKN: 510440 / ISIN: DE0005104400
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30.04.2026 11:31:34
EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Ad-hoc disclosure
pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
ATOSS Software SE: Planned change in executive leadership effective at year-end 2026/2027
Munich, April 30, 2026 – ATOSS Software SE announces that Andreas Obereder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), intends to transition from his executive board position to the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software SE effective at the turn of the year 2026/2027.
The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from the turn of the year 2026/2027. The transition is to be jointly prepared until the scheduled effective date.
Mr. Krishnamoorthy has been with ATOSS Software SE since 2020 and has held various leadership positions. In these roles, he has been responsible, among other things, for key developments in the areas of cloud transformation, AI & Product Strategy, and for the development of the company’s professional services business. In addition, he was deeply involved in numerous domestic and international successful sales projects of ATOSS Software SE.
For the period from the 2027 financial year onwards, the Executive Board of ATOSS Software SE is planned to consist of
Following the planned change, Mr. Obereder will continue to stay actively involved in ATOSS and to bring in his entrepreneurial perspective rooted in the ATOSS vision in his future role as a member of the Supervisory Board.
The planned change in executive leadership has no impact on the company’s current strategy or on the most recently published forecast of ATOSS Software SE.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software SE
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2319012
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2319012 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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