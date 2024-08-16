EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2023/2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2023/2024 financial year



16-Aug-2024 / 11:29 CET/CEST

In financial year 2023/2024, Borussia Dortmund generated not only the highest consolidated revenue but also the highest consolidated total operating proceeds in its history. This was due primarily to the Club's sporting success in the UEFA Champions League as well as to the significant improvement in gross transfer proceeds. Consolidated revenue rose year on year by EUR 90.9 million (21.7%) to EUR 509.1 million and consolidated total operating proceeds rose by EUR 123.6 million (24.0%) to EUR 639.0 million. In financial year 2023/2024, consolidated net profit improved by EUR 34.7 million to EUR 44.3 million.

In the financial year ended, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 44.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 48.6 million (previous year: EUR 10.8 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 150.3 million (previous year: EUR 123.2 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 509.1 million (previous year: EUR 418.2 million), of which EUR 52.6 million (previous year: EUR 43.5 million) in income from match operations, EUR 146.6 million (previous year: EUR 142.3 million) in advertising income, EUR 206.0 million (previous year: EUR 157.5 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 47.9 million (previous year: EUR 33.4 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 56.0 million (previous year: EUR 41.5 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 639.0 million (previous year: EUR 515.4 million).

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 97.9 million (previous year: EUR 72.5 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 32.3 million from EUR 236.2 million to EUR 268.5 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 2.0 million from EUR 106.3 million to EUR 104.3 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 52.7 million year on year from EUR 114.0 million to EUR 166.7 million.

The consolidated financial result improved by EUR 8.8 million from EUR -6.1 million to EUR 2.7 million and the net tax expense amounted to EUR 4.3 million (previous year: EUR 1.2 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net profit for the year of EUR 37.9 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million). In view of the earning position, the management intends to recommend to the Supervisory Board that it approve the joint proposal to the 2024 Annual General Meeting that it resolve, among other things, to use the net retained profits to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share carrying dividend rights for the 2023/2024 financial year. The Supervisory Board will adopt a resolution to this effect at its meeting on 26 September 2024. However, the final decision on any distribution of net profits at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA rests solely with the Annual General Meeting.



Dortmund, 16 August 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

At 11:30 a.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2023/2024 financial year

