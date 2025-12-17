EQS-Adhoc: CEOTRONICS receives third SmG call-off worth approximately € 47 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

CEOTRONICS receives third SmG call-off worth approximately € 47 million



CEOTRONICS AG has received the third batch call-off “2026” from the optional volume of 50,000 PTT buttons for officers and soldiers (CT-MultiPTT 3C and 1C) for cross-sectional use in the German Armed Forces under the “SmG” framework agreement.

CEOTRONICS AG‘s delivery to Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH also includes 50,000 wireless PTT buttons (CT-WirelessPTT MIL), 50,000 storage and transport bags for the entire system, and 12,500 connection cables (CT-ComLink® connection cables) for radio devices and on-board communication systems.



The intelligent remote units “CT-MultiPTT 3C and 1C,” used as command and soldier PTT buttons, enable the simultaneous connection and operation of analog radios, digital radios and LTE devices (PTToIP) as well as intercoms. The different radio channels can be used separately or connected, depending on tactical requirements. The large buttons and large rotary/push controls enable intuitive and safe operation (No-Look operability) – even when wearing gloves and at night.

Software updates and upgrades enable a very long service life – even in the case of new radio systems, which may be unknown today, with different electronic interfaces or additional software features that may be desired in the future.

The SmG systems (communication set with hearing protection function) are used across all branches of the German Armed Forces.



The “SmG” framework agreement is valid until 2030 and includes a binding volume of 60,000 units and an optional quantity of up to 131,000 units – a total of up to 191,000 units. To date, a total of 110,000 systems have been called up.



“This third SmG batch call-off ‘2026’ increases the order backlog by approximately € 47 million. According to current plans, the total quantity ordered will be delivered and invoiced in sub-lots in the 2026/27 and 2027/28 fiscal years – in the 2027 calendar year,” announced Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.



