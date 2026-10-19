EQS-Adhoc: Change to the dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Change to the dividend policy



19-Oct-2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change to the dividend policy

Maintal, 19 October 2026 – The Management Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE000A1H8BV3) has resolved to amend the dividend policy in connection with the capital allocation resulting from the strategic priorities associated with the NewNORMA strategy.

NORMA Group’s capital allocation is guided by the financial ambitions of NewNORMA: For the period from 2026 to 2031, the company aims to achieve average annual revenue growth before currency effects of 1% to 3%. By 2031, an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% and cash conversion (defined as adjusted EBIT plus depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, less investments from operating business, the change in trade working capital, and cash outflows from income taxes, divided by adjusted EBIT) of more than 70% are targeted.

To date, the company has communicated a dividend policy based on a payout ratio of approximately 30% up to a maximum of 35% of adjusted consolidated net profit, provided that the future economic situation permits.

With the launch of NewNORMA in fiscal year 2027, a dividend policy will take effect that is based on a payout ratio of at least 10% of the adjusted Group Net Income, provided that the economic situation and liquidity do not preclude this. The dividend will be paid annually (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting) for the preceding financial year.

The revised dividend policy maintains a reliable base distribution whilst at the same time increasing financial flexibility to invest in profitable growth and carry out potential share buy-backs. The latter will be carried out taking into account the company’s financial leeway and alternative uses of capital.

In addition, NORMA Group is announcing preliminary, unaudited figures for the third quarter of 2026. Revenue totaled 207.8 million euros, and the adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7%. The full interim statement will be published on November 3, 2026, as planned. The outlook for fiscal year 2026 is confirmed.

Notifying person: Nikolaus Plagemann

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@normagroup.com

Tel.: +49 177 308 54 02