NORMA Group Aktie

NORMA Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H8BV / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.10.2026 07:02:13

EQS-Adhoc: Change to the dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Change to the dividend policy

19-Oct-2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change to the dividend policy

Maintal, 19 October 2026 – The Management Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE000A1H8BV3) has resolved to amend the dividend policy in connection with the capital allocation resulting from the strategic priorities associated with the NewNORMA strategy.

NORMA Group’s capital allocation is guided by the financial ambitions of NewNORMA: For the period from 2026 to 2031, the company aims to achieve average annual revenue growth before currency effects of 1% to 3%. By 2031, an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% and cash conversion (defined as adjusted EBIT plus depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, less investments from operating business, the change in trade working capital, and cash outflows from income taxes, divided by adjusted EBIT) of more than 70% are targeted.

To date, the company has communicated a dividend policy based on a payout ratio of approximately 30% up to a maximum of 35% of adjusted consolidated net profit, provided that the future economic situation permits.

With the launch of NewNORMA in fiscal year 2027, a dividend policy will take effect that is based on a payout ratio of at least 10% of the adjusted Group Net Income, provided that the economic situation and liquidity do not preclude this. The dividend will be paid annually (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting) for the preceding financial year.

The revised dividend policy maintains a reliable base distribution whilst at the same time increasing financial flexibility to invest in profitable growth and carry out potential share buy-backs. The latter will be carried out taking into account the company’s financial leeway and alternative uses of capital.

In addition, NORMA Group is announcing preliminary, unaudited figures for the third quarter of 2026. Revenue totaled 207.8 million euros, and the adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7%. The full interim statement will be published on November 3, 2026, as planned. The outlook for fiscal year 2026 is confirmed.

Notifying person: Nikolaus Plagemann

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@normagroup.com

Tel.: +49 177 308 54 02



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
EQS News ID: 2417582

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417582  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NORMA Group SE

mehr Analysen
07.10.26 NORMA Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.10.26 NORMA Group Buy Warburg Research
20.08.26 NORMA Group Hold Warburg Research
12.08.26 NORMA Group Kaufen DZ BANK
12.08.26 NORMA Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NORMA Group SE 14,92 -1,84% NORMA Group SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen