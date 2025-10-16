Continental Aktie

16.10.2025 18:32:14

EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025 – adjusted EBIT margin as well as adjusted free cash flow above market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Continental AG: Continental announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025 – adjusted EBIT margin as well as adjusted free cash flow above market expectations

16-Oct-2025 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial indicators for the third quarter of 2025 are as follows:

  • The Continental Group’s sales totaled approximately 5.0 billion euros (consensus* 4.9 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 11.4% (consensus 9.5%).
  • Sales in the Tires group sector amounted to around 3.5 billion euros (consensus 3.5 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 14.3% (consensus 13.0%). Compared to the previous year, the price/mix effect in particular developed very positively. This almost completely offset the negative effects of lower volumes, exchange rate effects and tariffs. The strong start of the winter tire business and lower fixed costs in particular contributed to the positive earnings deviation from the analyst consensus.
  • Sales in the ContiTech group sector amounted to around 1.5 billion euros (consensus 1.5 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 6.6% (consensus 4.6%). One-time effects related to the transformation and measures implemented in light of the continued weak industrial demand led to earnings significantly above the prior-year level.
  • The Continental Group's adjusted free cash flow is expected to be around 0.2 billion euros (consensus 113 million euros). Operationally, adjusted free cash flow slightly improved compared with the previous year. The comparative period of the previous year was significantly influenced by a one-time effect.

We confirm the outlook for these key financial indicators for fiscal 2025 as published on August 5, 2025.

The quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 will be published on November 6, 2025.

“Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” correspond to the respective definitions in the glossary of financial terms in the 2024 Annual Report on page 26, which is available at www.continental-ir.de.

*Analyst consensus collected by the company as of October 16, 2025.


Contact:
Person making the notification: Max Westmeyer, Head of Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

16-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Continental-Plaza 1
30175 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 938-13650
Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080
E-mail: ir@conti.de
Internet: www.Continental.com
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 2214494

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2214494  16-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

