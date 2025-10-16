EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025 – adjusted EBIT margin as well as adjusted free cash flow above market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Continental AG: Continental announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025 – adjusted EBIT margin as well as adjusted free cash flow above market expectations



Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial indicators for the third quarter of 2025 are as follows: The Continental Group’s sales totaled approximately 5.0 billion euros (consensus* 4.9 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 11.4% (consensus 9.5%).

Sales in the Tires group sector amounted to around 3.5 billion euros (consensus 3.5 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 14.3% (consensus 13.0%). Compared to the previous year, the price/mix effect in particular developed very positively. This almost completely offset the negative effects of lower volumes, exchange rate effects and tariffs. The strong start of the winter tire business and lower fixed costs in particular contributed to the positive earnings deviation from the analyst consensus.

Sales in the ContiTech group sector amounted to around 1.5 billion euros (consensus 1.5 billion euros). The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 6.6% (consensus 4.6%). One-time effects related to the transformation and measures implemented in light of the continued weak industrial demand led to earnings significantly above the prior-year level.

The Continental Group's adjusted free cash flow is expected to be around 0.2 billion euros (consensus 113 million euros). Operationally, adjusted free cash flow slightly improved compared with the previous year. The comparative period of the previous year was significantly influenced by a one-time effect. We confirm the outlook for these key financial indicators for fiscal 2025 as published on August 5, 2025. The quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 will be published on November 6, 2025. “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” correspond to the respective definitions in the glossary of financial terms in the 2024 Annual Report on page 26, which is available at www.continental-ir.de. *Analyst consensus collected by the company as of October 16, 2025.

