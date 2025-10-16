Continental Aktie
16.10.2025 18:32:14
EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025 – adjusted EBIT margin as well as adjusted free cash flow above market expectations
EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the key financial indicators for the third quarter of 2025 are as follows:
We confirm the outlook for these key financial indicators for fiscal 2025 as published on August 5, 2025.
The quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 will be published on November 6, 2025.
“Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” correspond to the respective definitions in the glossary of financial terms in the 2024 Annual Report on page 26, which is available at www.continental-ir.de.
*Analyst consensus collected by the company as of October 16, 2025.
