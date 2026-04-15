EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Other

Formycon AG:



15-Apr-2026 / 19:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Formycon AG announces improved preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year and sets date for the publication of the annual financial statements

Group EBITDA of approx. € -4 million (vs. € -12 million) and adjusted EBITDA of approx. € -2 million (vs. € -7 million), better than previously communicated

Group revenue unchanged at approx. € 45 million

Group working capital of approx. € 70 million (vs. € 73 million) slightly below preliminary estimates but above the forecast

Publication of the audited annual financial statements with an analyst conference scheduled for April 22, 2026

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, April 15, 2026 - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) ("Company" or "Formycon") announces that, as part of the final preparation of the annual financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year, changes have occurred in the key performance indicators Group EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA, as well as in working capital, compared to the preliminary figures published on March 4, 2026.

Based on the information currently available, the Company expects significantly better Group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Group EBITDA) as well as clearly higher adjusted consolidated earnings before depreciation and amortization (Group adjusted EBITDA) than previously communicated. The improvements in Group EBITDA from the originally reported € -12 million to approximately € -4 million and in Group adjusted EBITDA from the originally reported € -7 million to approximately € -2 million result primarily from an adjustment to the accounting approach of development investments.

These adjustments also have an impact on the working capital, which now amounts to approximately € 70 million, slightly below the previous preliminary estimate (approximately € 73 million) but significantly above the forecast (€ 55 million to € 65 million).

Preliminary Group revenues remain unchanged at approx. € 45 million. Likewise, there have been no changes to the previously communicated impairment test for FYB202.

The final financial figures and further information on the 2025 financial year as well as the outlook for 2026 will be published on April 22, 2026 with the annual report for the 2025 financial year on the website under Publications - Formycon AG .

Contact:

Formycon AG,

Fraunhoferstraße 15,

82152 Planegg/Martinsried,

Germany

Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149 | Fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

ir@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, predictions, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and uncertainties that are subject to change. The Company makes no representation and does not make any representation that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition and results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or projected in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or conform to actual events or developments any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of the availability of new information, new developments in the future or otherwise, nor does they assume any such obligation.