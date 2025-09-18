Ströer Aktie

WKN DE: 749399 / ISIN: DE0007493991

18.09.2025 19:36:13

EQS-Adhoc: Ströer adjusts outlook for financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ströer adjusts outlook for financial year 2025

18-Sep-2025 / 19:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, September 18, 2025. The Board of Management of the general partner of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (Board of Management) has today taken the decision to adjust the outlook for 2025.

The forecast for 2025 as set out in the 2024 annual report was confirmed in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the second quarter of 2025. However, it had been highlighted at this point that the confirmation of this forecast – i.e. organic revenue growth at a similar rate to 2024 (growth of 6.4%) and growth in EBITDA (adjusted) at a slightly higher rate than the anticipated revenue growth – was based to a significant extent on the assumption of a timely and conclusive resolution of the tariff dispute with the US. The fourth quarter of 2025 played a crucial role for the achievement of the forecast in this scenario.

In light of the persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties and the resulting effects on the advertising market, the Board of Management now projects revenue (before acquisitions) and EBITDA (adjusted) for 2025 to be on a par with the previous year (2024: revenue of EUR 2,047 million; EBITDA (adjusted) of EUR 626 million).

Irrespective of the market conditions in 2025, the Board of Management expects the company to steadily expand its market share in the German advertising market and to continue on its projected path of sustainable and profitable medium-term and long-term growth in its core business. This positive performance will be driven primarily by the continued digitalization of OOH advertising infrastructure.

Note: EBITDA (adjusted), EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items, is not a standard measure under IFRS. For information on the definition of EBITDA (adjusted), please refer to pages 18 and 19 of the 2024 annual report.

Contact:
Press contact:
Marc Sausen
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Director Corporate Communications
Ströer-Allee 1 | D-50999 Cologne
Telephone: +49 (0)2236 - 96 45-246
Fax: +49 (0)2236 - 96 45-6246
E-Mail: info@stroeer.de

IR Contact:
Christoph Löhrke
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Head of Investor & Credit Relations
Ströer-Allee 1 | D-50999 Köln
Telephone: +49 (0)2236 / 96 45-356
E-Mail: CLoehrke@stroeer.de


End of Inside Information

18-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2236.96 45 0
Fax: +49 (0)2236.96 45 299
E-mail: info@stroeer.de
Internet: www.stroeer.com
ISIN: DE0007493991
WKN: 749399
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2199984

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2199984  18-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

