EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting
