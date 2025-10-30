Zalando Aktie

WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

30.10.2025 09:25:34

EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.10.2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2025
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting

30.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221116  30.10.2025 CET/CEST

