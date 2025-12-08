CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
|
08.12.2025 18:00:03
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Buyback 2025 / 11th intermin notification
Share buyback / 11th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 01 December 2025 up to and including 05 December 2025, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 86.146 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 875.237.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 08 December 2025
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2241994 08.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
05.12.25
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Freitagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|TecDAX-Papier CANCOM SE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CANCOM SE von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)