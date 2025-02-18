|
18.02.2025 18:25:07
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt am Main, 18 February 2025 – In the period from 17 February 2025 up to including 18 February 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 4,700 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The share buyback program was completed as of 18 February 2025. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback program in the time period from 5 March 2024 until and including 18 February 2025 amounts to 788,300 Aktien shares. The average purchase price per share was € 25.4734. In total, shares were repurchased for a total purchase price of € 19,999,286.35 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase).
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).
