EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

30.08.2024 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, August 30, 2024

Share buy-back program – 13th Interim Notification
In the period from August 26, 2024 until, and including, August 30, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,527,000 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-08-26 309,000 25.2282 7,795,514
2024-08-27 307,500 25.3396 7,791,927
2024-08-28 306,000 25.4842 7,798,165
2024-08-29 302,500 25.7330 7,784,233
2024-08-30 302,000 25.7793 7,785,349
Total 1,527,000 25.5129 38,955,188

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, August 30, 2024 amounts to 21,611,146 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
