EQS-CMS: grenke AG: Release of a capital market information

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from July 22, 2024 to the end of July 26, 2024, grenke AG purchased a total of 109,254 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR July 22, 2024 21,711 28.2932 July 23, 2024 21,320 27.9521 July 24, 2024 22,334 27.8828 July 25, 2024 22,470 27.6480 July 26, 2024 21,419 28.2094

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of July 26, 2024 amounted to 1,401,722 shares.

The purchases of grenke AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by grenke AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on grenke AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/