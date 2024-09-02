EQS-CMS: grenke AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

grenke AG: Release of a capital market information



02.09.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from August 26, 2024 to the end of August 30, 2024, grenke AG purchased a total of 78,456 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR August 26, 2024 16,092 26.6019 August 27, 2024 16,037 26.4317 August 28, 2024 15,835 26.2858 August 29, 2024 15,222 25.8985 August 30, 2024 15,270 25.8488

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of August 30, 2024 amounted to 1,842,998 shares.

The purchases of grenke AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by grenke AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on grenke AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).