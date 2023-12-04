04.12.2023 16:45:04

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

04.12.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 6th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 27 November 2023 to (and including) 01 December 2023, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
27 November 2023  100,000   14.7835
28 November 2023  100,000   14.2261
29 November 2023  15,448   14.3820
30 November 2023  94,066   14.0368
01 December 2023  19,000   14.0752

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 04 December 2023

 

HelloFresh SE

 


04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1788919  04.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788919&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen

07.11.23 HelloFresh Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.23 HelloFresh Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.10.23 HelloFresh Underperform Bernstein Research
27.10.23 HelloFresh Verkaufen DZ BANK
27.10.23 HelloFresh Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HelloFresh 14,61 2,71% HelloFresh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- ATX stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der Dow präsentiert sich im Montagshandel in Rot. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kommt nicht vom Fleck. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen