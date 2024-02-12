EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

12.02.2024 19:04:09

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 16th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 05 February 2024 to (and including) 09 February 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
05 February 2024  54,617   12.4231
06 February 2024  20,000   13.0030
07 February 2024  60,000   13.0833
08 February 2024  43,773   12.9871
09 February 2024  61,443   12.8560

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 12 February 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
