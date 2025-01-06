06.01.2025 20:15:16

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

06.01.2025 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 1st Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 02 January 2025 to (and including) 03 January 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
02 January 2025  23,880   12.5472
03 January 2025  23,355   12.8407

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).

 

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 06 January 2025

 

HelloFresh SE

 


06.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2062247  06.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062247&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen

11:13 HelloFresh Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
10.12.24 HelloFresh Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.12.24 HelloFresh Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.12.24 HelloFresh Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.24 HelloFresh Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HelloFresh 12,60 -1,64% HelloFresh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt über 20.200-Punkten -- Asiens Märkte gaben leicht nach - Nikkei klar tiefer
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich zum Wochenstart volatil, während der deutsche Leitindex am Montag Gewinne aufwies. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Zuwächsen. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten zum Wochenauftakt unterdessen Verluste.

Nachrichten