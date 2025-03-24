HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
|
24.03.2025 18:56:31
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 12th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art icle 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 17 March 2025 to (and including) 21 March 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).
Berlin, Germany, 24 March 2025
HelloFresh SE
24.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2105478 24.03.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.03.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.09.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.08.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.03.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.03.25
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.25
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.25
|HelloFresh Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.03.25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|7,86
|1,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf Deeskalation im Handelskonflikt: ATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Schwankungen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt begab sich am Montag nach oben, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt keine klare Richtung einschlug. An den US-Börsen werden Gewinne verzeichnet. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach oben.