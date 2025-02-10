EQS-CMS: INDUS Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

|
10.02.2025 12:03:03
Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG
Bergisch Gladbach, 10 February 2025 – In the time period below INDUS Holding AG purchased a total of 11,812 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the announcement dated November 27, 2024, in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased in each case:
The total number of bought-back shares under the share buyback program therefore amounts to 158,720 shares.
Shares are bought-back exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by INDUS Holding AG.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 can be found on the company's website (www.indus.de/en) under "Investor Relations - Share buyback program".
INDUS Holding AG
The Management Board
