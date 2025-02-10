EQS-CMS: INDUS Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: INDUS Holding AG / Publication of a capital market information

10.02.2025 / 12:03 CET/CEST

Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG

Bergisch Gladbach, 10 February 2025 – In the time period below INDUS Holding AG purchased a total of 11,812 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the announcement dated November 27, 2024, in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased in each case:

Date Number of bought-back shares Average price

(EUR) Total price

(EUR) 03/02/2025 2,400 20.1625 48,390.00 04/02/2025 3,000 20.3771 61,131.30 05/02/2025 1,550 20.2984 31,462.52 06/02/2025 2,100 20.3786 42,795.06 07/02/2025 2,762 20.5444 56,743.63

The total number of bought-back shares under the share buyback program therefore amounts to 158,720 shares.

Shares are bought-back exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by INDUS Holding AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 can be found on the company's website (www.indus.de/en) under "Investor Relations - Share buyback program".

INDUS Holding AG

The Management Board