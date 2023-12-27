EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information



27.12.2023 / 10:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 12. Interim announcement

In the period from December 18 – 22, 2023, Kontron AG acquired a total of 57,238 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on September 27, 2023 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program II 2023").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) 18/12/2023 19,792 16,000 2,624 448 720 21.332900 21.4800 21.2200 422,220.76 19/12/2023 19,953 16,000 2,720 493 740 21.871134 22.1000 21.6000 436,394.74 20/12/2023 17,493 13,496 2,718 517 762 22.072989 22.2000 21.9400 386,122.80 21/12/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/12/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program II 2023 amounts to in total 1,710,363 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at:

https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html

Linz, December 27, 2023

The Executive Board