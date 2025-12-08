EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

08.12.2025 / 10:56 CET/CEST

Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 2nd Interim Announcement

Munich, 08 December 2025 – In the period from 01 December 2025, up to and including 05 December 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 55,763 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II). In the announcement of 21 November 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 24 November 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 01 December 2025, up to and including 05 December 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) 01 December 2025 10,602 72.9151 773,045.89 02 December 2025 9,497 72.9127 692,451.91 03 December 2025 7,469 73.2537 547,131.89 04 December 2025 12,800 76.0988 974,064.64 05 December 2025 15,395 77.0792 1,186,634.28 In total: 55,763 74.8405 4,173,328.61



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 24 November 2025, up to and including 05 December 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II) thus amounts to 103,809 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

