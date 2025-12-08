Nagarro Aktie
EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE
/ Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 2nd Interim Announcement
Munich, 08 December 2025 – In the period from 01 December 2025, up to and including 05 December 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 55,763 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II). In the announcement of 21 November 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 24 November 2025.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 01 December 2025, up to and including 05 December 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.
The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
