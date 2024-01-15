EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



15.01.2024 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 5th Interim announcement



Göppingen – 15 January 2024 – In the period from 08 January 2024 up to and including 12 January 2024, a number of 369,597 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 8 January 2024 101,068 13.5015 9 January 2024 76,135 13.6988 10 January 2024 73,759 13.8466 11 January 2024 71,806 13.9286 12 January 2024 46,829 14.0099

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 12 January 2024 amounts to a number of 1,469,710 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.



Contact:

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

