22.09.2025 16:29:10

EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Continental Aktiengesellschaft, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2025 / 16:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.52 EUR 38,520.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 287.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 1,476.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 18,983.00 EUR
40.50 EUR 21,586.50 EUR
40.48 EUR 12,144.00 EUR
40.44 EUR 5,216.76 EUR
40.42 EUR 1,535.96 EUR
39.96 EUR 11,188.80 EUR
39.50 EUR 13,588.00 EUR
39.50 EUR 9,875.00 EUR
39.50 EUR 16,037.00 EUR
39.86 EUR 21,165.66 EUR
39.86 EUR 18,694.34 EUR
39.96 EUR 21,218.76 EUR
39.96 EUR 2,037.96 EUR
39.96 EUR 5,514.48 EUR
40.16 EUR 40.16 EUR
40.16 EUR 20,039.84 EUR
39.94 EUR 39,940.00 EUR
40.50 EUR 40,500.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 11,439.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 1,886.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 2,050.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 4,879.00 EUR
41.02 EUR 41,020.00 EUR
40.26 EUR 3,623.40 EUR
40.26 EUR 16,506.60 EUR
40.70 EUR 6,674.80 EUR
40.70 EUR 13,675.20 EUR
41.18 EUR 5,435.76 EUR
41.18 EUR 3,088.50 EUR
41.00 EUR 4,100.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 7,913.00 EUR
40.48 EUR 20,240.00 EUR
40.44 EUR 20,220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.1950 EUR 482,340.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




100816  22.09.2025 CET/CEST





