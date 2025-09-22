Aumovio Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
|
22.09.2025 16:29:10
EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Continental Aktiengesellschaft, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100816 22.09.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aumoviomehr Nachrichten
|
16:29
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Continental Aktiengesellschaft, sell (EQS Group)
|
16:29
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
14:21
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Dr Boris Mergell, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:21
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Dr Boris Mergell, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:09
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Dr Ismail Dagli, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:09
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Dr Ismail Dagli, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:36
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Jean-Francois Tarabbia, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:36
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Jean-Francois Tarabbia, Kauf (EQS Group)