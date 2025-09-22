EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Continental Aktiengesellschaft, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.09.2025 / 16:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Georg F. W. Last name(s): Schaeffler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI

391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 38.52 EUR 38,520.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 287.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 1,476.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 18,983.00 EUR 40.50 EUR 21,586.50 EUR 40.48 EUR 12,144.00 EUR 40.44 EUR 5,216.76 EUR 40.42 EUR 1,535.96 EUR 39.96 EUR 11,188.80 EUR 39.50 EUR 13,588.00 EUR 39.50 EUR 9,875.00 EUR 39.50 EUR 16,037.00 EUR 39.86 EUR 21,165.66 EUR 39.86 EUR 18,694.34 EUR 39.96 EUR 21,218.76 EUR 39.96 EUR 2,037.96 EUR 39.96 EUR 5,514.48 EUR 40.16 EUR 40.16 EUR 40.16 EUR 20,039.84 EUR 39.94 EUR 39,940.00 EUR 40.50 EUR 40,500.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 11,439.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 1,886.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 2,050.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 4,879.00 EUR 41.02 EUR 41,020.00 EUR 40.26 EUR 3,623.40 EUR 40.26 EUR 16,506.60 EUR 40.70 EUR 6,674.80 EUR 40.70 EUR 13,675.20 EUR 41.18 EUR 5,435.76 EUR 41.18 EUR 3,088.50 EUR 41.00 EUR 4,100.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 7,913.00 EUR 40.48 EUR 20,240.00 EUR 40.44 EUR 20,220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.1950 EUR 482,340.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

