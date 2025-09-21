EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Ingo Holstein, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.09.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI

391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.59 EUR 80,200.30 EUR 39.47 EUR 291.29 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.5858 EUR 80,491.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





