Aumovio Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
|
22.09.2025 08:36:09
EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Jean-Francois Tarabbia, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100800 22.09.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aumoviomehr Nachrichten
|
08:36
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Jean-Francois Tarabbia, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:36
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Jean-Francois Tarabbia, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.09.25
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Ingo Holstein, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.09.25
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Ingo Holstein, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.09.25
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Philipp von Hirschheydt, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.09.25
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Philipp von Hirschheydt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.09.25
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Pavel Prouza, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.09.25
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Pavel Prouza, Kauf (EQS Group)