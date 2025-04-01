CPI Europe Aktie

01.04.2025 20:24:59

EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2025 / 20:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





  Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
 		  
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s.  
 
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position/Status Person is closely related to:
Pavel Mechura, Management Board		  
 
 
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification  
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG  
 
b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121  
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share  
 
 
  ISIN AT0000A21KS2  
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: The transaction is part of an intra-group reorganisation of shareholdings by means of contributions of shares to wholly owned subsidiaries.  
 
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume  
    16.28 EUR 101228889 Shares/Units  
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume  
    16.28 EUR 101228889 Shares/Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-25; UTC+01:00  
 
f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue  
 
         

 


01.04.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




97820  01.04.2025 CET/CEST





