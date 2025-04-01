EQS-DD: CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



CPI Europe AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.04.2025 / 20:23 CET/CEST

Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Person is closely related to:

Pavel Mechura, Management Board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share ISIN AT0000A21KS2 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: The transaction is part of an intra-group reorganisation of shareholdings by means of contributions of shares to wholly owned subsidiaries. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 16.28 EUR 101228889 Shares/Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 16.28 EUR 101228889 Shares/Units e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-25; UTC+01:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a Trading Venue

