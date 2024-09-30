"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sven-Olaf Schellenberg, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.09.2024 / 13:48 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Sven-Olaf
Last name(s): Schellenberg

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Elmos Semiconductor SE

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)
68.90 EUR 64766.00 EUR
69.20 EUR 15570.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
68.9579 EUR 80336.0000 EUR

27/09/2024; UTC+2

Name: Tradegate (XGAT)
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
