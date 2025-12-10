Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

Elmos Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

10.12.2025 14:09:04

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Thomas Lehner, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2025 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Lehner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
102.00 EUR 30,600.00 EUR
102.20 EUR 10,220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
102.0500 EUR 40,820.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


10.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102318  10.12.2025 CET/CEST





