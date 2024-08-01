EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.08.2024 / 13:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.00 EUR 10144.00 EUR



31.95 EUR 8211.15 EUR



31.95 EUR 4473.00 EUR



31.95 EUR 7827.75 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.9665276 EUR 30655.90 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL) MIC: CEUD





