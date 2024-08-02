EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2024 / 11:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.00 EUR 2528.00 EUR



32.00 EUR 1472.00 EUR



32.00 EUR 1792.00 EUR



32.10 EUR 1380.30 EUR



32.10 EUR 2407.50 EUR



32.15 EUR 482.25 EUR



32.15 EUR 996.65 EUR



32.15 EUR 96.45 EUR



32.10 EUR 1540.80 EUR



32.15 EUR 1575.35 EUR



32.15 EUR 321.50 EUR



32.15 EUR 1768.25 EUR



32.15 EUR 1478.90 EUR



32.15 EUR 321.50 EUR



32.25 EUR 1870.50 EUR



32.25 EUR 1967.25 EUR



32.25 EUR 1612.50 EUR



32.25 EUR 677.25 EUR



32.15 EUR 160.75 EUR



32.10 EUR 706.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.1275862 EUR 25155.90 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) MIC: CEUX





