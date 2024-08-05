EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

05.08.2024 16:01:19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
31.30 EUR 6886.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 3443.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 24101.00 EUR
31.10 EUR 684.20 EUR
31.15 EUR 560.70 EUR
31.15 EUR 2772.35 EUR
31.40 EUR 9200.20 EUR
31.20 EUR 1872.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 1123.20 EUR
31.20 EUR 1622.40 EUR
31.20 EUR 5428.80 EUR
31.20 EUR 1092.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 1752.80 EUR
31.30 EUR 1283.30 EUR
31.30 EUR 2191.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 313.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 4914.10 EUR
31.30 EUR 5602.70 EUR
31.55 EUR 3628.25 EUR
31.55 EUR 189.30 EUR
31.55 EUR 1577.50 EUR
31.55 EUR 1893.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 3724.70 EUR
31.05 EUR 1863.00 EUR
31.15 EUR 93.45 EUR
31.15 EUR 218.05 EUR
31.15 EUR 1744.40 EUR
31.15 EUR 93.45 EUR
31.30 EUR 9264.80 EUR
31.15 EUR 1900.15 EUR
31.25 EUR 7250.00 EUR
31.30 EUR 1846.70 EUR
31.35 EUR 94.05 EUR
31.35 EUR 3573.90 EUR
31.35 EUR 3636.60 EUR
31.45 EUR 1258.00 EUR
31.35 EUR 3542.55 EUR
31.45 EUR 1383.80 EUR
31.25 EUR 3468.75 EUR
31.55 EUR 1829.90 EUR
31.60 EUR 221.20 EUR
31.60 EUR 1832.80 EUR
31.60 EUR 31.60 EUR
31.60 EUR 31.60 EUR
31.60 EUR 63.20 EUR
31.60 EUR 221.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.3110753 EUR 131318.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
