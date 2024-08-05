EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.08.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.30 EUR 6886.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 3443.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 24101.00 EUR



31.10 EUR 684.20 EUR



31.15 EUR 560.70 EUR



31.15 EUR 2772.35 EUR



31.40 EUR 9200.20 EUR



31.20 EUR 1872.00 EUR



31.20 EUR 1123.20 EUR



31.20 EUR 1622.40 EUR



31.20 EUR 5428.80 EUR



31.20 EUR 1092.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 1752.80 EUR



31.30 EUR 1283.30 EUR



31.30 EUR 2191.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 313.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 4914.10 EUR



31.30 EUR 5602.70 EUR



31.55 EUR 3628.25 EUR



31.55 EUR 189.30 EUR



31.55 EUR 1577.50 EUR



31.55 EUR 1893.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 3724.70 EUR



31.05 EUR 1863.00 EUR



31.15 EUR 93.45 EUR



31.15 EUR 218.05 EUR



31.15 EUR 1744.40 EUR



31.15 EUR 93.45 EUR



31.30 EUR 9264.80 EUR



31.15 EUR 1900.15 EUR



31.25 EUR 7250.00 EUR



31.30 EUR 1846.70 EUR



31.35 EUR 94.05 EUR



31.35 EUR 3573.90 EUR



31.35 EUR 3636.60 EUR



31.45 EUR 1258.00 EUR



31.35 EUR 3542.55 EUR



31.45 EUR 1383.80 EUR



31.25 EUR 3468.75 EUR



31.55 EUR 1829.90 EUR



31.60 EUR 221.20 EUR



31.60 EUR 1832.80 EUR



31.60 EUR 31.60 EUR



31.60 EUR 31.60 EUR



31.60 EUR 63.20 EUR



31.60 EUR 221.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.3110753 EUR 131318.65 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





