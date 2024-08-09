EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

09.08.2024 14:02:19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































Price(s) Volume(s)
31.20 EUR 2620.80 EUR
31.20 EUR 1716.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 12979.20 EUR
31.20 EUR 686.40 EUR
31.20 EUR 967.20 EUR
31.20 EUR 1528.80 EUR
31.20 EUR 8517.60 EUR
31.20 EUR 3494.40 EUR
31.20 EUR 1092.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 15600.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 1809.60 EUR
31.20 EUR 1684.80 EUR
31.20 EUR 312.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 561.60 EUR
31.20 EUR 15600.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 2683.20 EUR
31.20 EUR 811.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.20 EUR 72664.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE
MIC: TQEX


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
