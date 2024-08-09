EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.08.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.20 EUR 2620.80 EUR



31.20 EUR 1716.00 EUR



31.20 EUR 12979.20 EUR



31.20 EUR 686.40 EUR



31.20 EUR 967.20 EUR



31.20 EUR 1528.80 EUR



31.20 EUR 8517.60 EUR



31.20 EUR 3494.40 EUR



31.20 EUR 1092.00 EUR



31.20 EUR 15600.00 EUR



31.20 EUR 1809.60 EUR



31.20 EUR 1684.80 EUR



31.20 EUR 312.00 EUR



31.20 EUR 561.60 EUR



31.20 EUR 15600.00 EUR



31.20 EUR 2683.20 EUR



31.20 EUR 811.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.20 EUR 72664.80 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE MIC: TQEX





