EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: CMB Beteiligungs KG, Sale of discount certificate



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2024 / 14:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: CMB Beteiligungs KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Claus-Matthias Last name(s): Böge Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



ISIN: DE000DDZ56Z9





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of discount certificate





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.04 EUR 18120.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.0400 EUR 18120.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





