08.04.2024 14:38:46

EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: CMB Beteiligungs KG, Sale of discount certificate




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2024 / 14:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: CMB Beteiligungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Claus-Matthias
Last name(s): Böge
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000DDZ56Z9

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of discount certificate

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.04 EUR 18120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0400 EUR 18120.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90881  08.04.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAMBORNER REITmehr Nachrichten