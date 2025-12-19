KION GROUP Aktie

WKN DE: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881

19.12.2025 11:21:13

EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hans Michael Larsson, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2025 / 11:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans Michael
Last name(s): Larsson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.8546 USD 454,979.23 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.8546 USD 454,979.23 USD

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2025; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102586  19.12.2025 CET/CEST





