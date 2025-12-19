EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hans Michael Larsson, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2025 / 11:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hans Michael Last name(s): Larsson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 76.8546 USD 454,979.23 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 76.8546 USD 454,979.23 USD

e) Date of the transaction

17/12/2025; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



